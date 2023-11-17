Formula One Car Shoots Flames During Practice Run in Las Vegas

Play video content TMZ.com

A Formula One car turned into a flamethrower during a practice run in Las Vegas Thursday night, spitting out a stream of fire that was caught on dramatic video.

Check out the footage, obtained by TMZ ... several F1 cars, including a Ferrari, are zooming around the track built along the Vegas Strip for Saturday's celebrity-studded Formula One Grand Prix. Journey, J Balvin, John Legend, Keith Urban and Steve Aoki are all set to perform at the three-day event.

In the 19-second clip ... the Ferrari roars down the track past The Cromwell Hotel and, suddenly a burst of flames shoots out from the back of the race car before it disappears from our view. One stunned onlooker reacts by yelling, "Wooooooo!"

Thankfully, no one was injured ... and the police and fire departments did not have to respond to the scene.

But, road workers were brought in to repair a manhole cover on the track, causing the second practice run to be delayed.