Elon Musk & Jeff Bezos Crash F1 Grand Prix Race in Miami, Separately

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were on the same Formula One turf this weekend -- and seeing how they didn't cross paths ... it would seem Miami's big enough for the two of them.

The mega-billionaires paid a visit Saturday to the 2023 Formula One Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome ... where they visited different garages and took in the sights -- separate from one another -- for the final practice laps ahead of the main event Sunday.

Jeff and Lauren Sanchez hit up the McLaren pit wall... and looked very much like the power couple they often seem to be. The pair was hand in hand and rocking orange lanyards.

Elon, meanwhile, also brought along some company for his trip to Red Bull squad's station ... looks like his young son, X, was the special guest of honor -- and could be seen hanging on tight to his pops while getting an up-close view of the race cars and drivers. Lucky kid.

Now, as far as 'fits go ... you might argue Jeff was looking a little more stylish than his Tesla counterpart -- who was wearing a straight-up dad hat, sans any other accessories.