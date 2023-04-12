Jeff Bezos Not Bidding On Washington Commanders After Months Of Interest

Jeff Bezos won't be the new owner of the Washington Commanders ... the Amazon founder reportedly won't bid on the NFL franchise despite months of interest, and a secretive meeting with Jay-Z.

According to Puck News, Bezos, whose net worth is $120 billion (according to Forbes), is no longer planning to buy Dan Snyder's team ... and barring something changing, JB won't be the team's new owner.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Bezos and Jay-Z met for a secret meeting in L.A. in November, where we're told they discussed a potential partnership.

Although it won't be Bezos, it's still possible D.C. will have a famous owner. As we previously reported, Magic Johnson is part of a group with 76ers owner Josh Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales. They reportedly submitted a $6 billion bid to buy the team.

The Lakers Hall of Famer confirmed the news on an episode of "Today" ... saying he's excited the bid is in and hopes Snyder makes the right decision.

Magic is no stranger to owning a team ... the five-time NBA champion has a stake in the LA Dodgers, Sparks, and LAFC, the pro soccer team.