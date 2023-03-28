Magic Johnson Group Submits $6 Billion Bid To Buy Commanders From Dan Snyder

Magic Johnson may soon be adding the title of NFL owner to his legacy ... the NBA icon is part of a group that just submitted an offer to buy the Washington Commanders that meets Dan Snyder's asking price.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lakers Hall of Famer, alongside 76ers owner Josh Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales, officially submitted a $6 billion bid to buy the franchise on Tuesday.

The development is substantial ... because Snyder -- who revealed in late 2022 that he was exploring selling the Commanders -- had been reportedly seeking $6 billion for his club ... which could mean a sale to the Johnson/Harris/Rales group is now imminent.

The move would spell bad news for Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z ... as the two titans had big interest in buying the Commanders, even grabbing dinner in L.A. back in November to formulate a potential purchase plan.

Others with interest in buying the Washington franchise reportedly included Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

If the Commanders do sell ... the $6 billion deal would break the previous record sale for an NFL franchise set last summer, when billionaire Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 bil.