Dan Snyder Lists MD Home For $49 Mil Amid Impending Sale Of Commanders

Dan Snyder's football team is up for sale -- and now, so is his massive pad in Maryland ... TMZ Sports has confirmed he's listing his huge D.C.-area property on Monday.

Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby's International Realty tells us the Potomac home will officially go on sale with a price tag of $49 MILLION. It'd be, according to multiple reports, the largest sale of a property ever in the area if it gets the asking price.

The place is amazing ... it features 30,000 square feet, five bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms. It's also got a basketball court, a theatre, a wine cellar, a library, a spa, and a gym ... and sits just feet away from a river.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s home in Potomac MD is officially on the market for $49 million. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GhyCDko9cJ — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 6, 2023 @DarrenMHaynes

The Washington Business Journal reports Snyder originally bought the place in 2000 -- and expanded on it in the ensuing years. According to the outlet, though, he hasn't lived in the home for a while.

The timing of the listing is obviously interesting -- Snyder announced back in November he was exploring a sale of his beloved Commanders team as well ... and both Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z had expressed big interest in putting in a bid for the franchise.