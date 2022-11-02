Daniel Snyder Exploring Potential Sale Of Washington Commanders

Daniel Snyder could part ways with the Commanders after all ... the team just confirmed he's hired Bank of America to explore a potential sale of the NFL franchise.

Snyder has received pressure to move on from his org. for years ... but, most recently, following multiple allegations of workplace misconduct, the cries for a sale have grown to a deafening roar.

In fact, just two weeks ago at an NFL owners' meeting in New York ... Indianapolis Colts honcho Jim Irsay came out and strongly suggested he'd be in favor of Snyder's ousting.

Irsay on Dan Snyder needing to sell the franchise: “That’s not what we’re about.” pic.twitter.com/tWhaIRB5yQ — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 18, 2022 @Matthew_Paras

The Commanders said Wednesday Snyder is now looking into "potential transactions" following all of the recent backlash -- though it's clear, it's all very preliminary at the moment.

And, according to Forbes, the 57-year-old could just be simply looking into selling a "minority stake" of the team.

Washington officials did not provide further clarity on the situation ... only adding, "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing to work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."