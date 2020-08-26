Washington NFL Team Made Secret Video of Nude Cheerleaders ... Report Claims

Breaking News

Washington NFL team staffers secretly produced and distributed a video of the team's cheerleaders in compromising positions, including clips with their bare breasts exposed ... this according to a new bombshell report.

It all went down during a 2008 shoot for a "Beauties on the Beach" calendar -- where a video crew chronicled the making of a sexy bikini calendar.

But, according to the Washington Post, team staffers used outtakes to put together a special, secret cut featuring moments when the women inadvertently exposed their nipples in the course of the shoot.

The Washington Post claims to have obtained a copy of the video -- but obviously, the outlet is not publishing it.

The Post reports the team's lead broadcaster, Larry Michael, played a major role in the making of the lewd video.

Michael's former staffer Brad Baker claims Michael told staffers the video was being made for team owner Daniel Snyder.

For his part, Michael is adamantly denying the allegations in the report -- saying, "Nothing can be further from the truth. I was never asked to nor did I ask someone to compile videos as [the Post] described."

The Washington Football Team has not commented on the allegations in the Post's report ... though the Post claims they were given multiple opportunities before they published the story.

In the article, the Post says it spoke with more than 100 past and current employees about the culture -- and it wasn't great.

"The employees also described an atmosphere in which bullying and demeaning behavior by management created a climate of fear that allowed abusive behavior to continue unchecked," the Post reports.

The article comes in the wake of previous, similar allegations about how the franchise has been run ever since Snyder became the owner.