Magic Johnson Excited About Commanders Bid ... 'We Hope We Win!!!'

Play video content NBC

Magic Johnson is finally opening up on his plans to buy the Washington Commanders ... saying he's hoping his group is the big winner, 'cause it's the last missing piece to his professional team portfolio.

The NBA legend -- grouped with 76ers owner Josh Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales -- officially submitted a $6 billion bid to buy the franchise from Dan Snyder last week ... and during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of "Today," he explained how he felt about the impending result.

"Yes, our bid is in," Magic said. "We hope that we win. We don't know what's going to happen."

"We'll see what happens with Mr. Snyder making that decision, but we're excited about it."

Johnson points out having an NFL team would be "the last thing" when it comes to ownership ... as he already has stakes in the L.A. Dodgers, LAFC and L.A. Sparks.

It's not a sure thing, though ... as Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has also submitted a $6 billion bid.

But it's safe to say Magic really wants that team ... and if he does get it, there might be some uniform changes coming, based on how he reacted to a question about the team's current threads.