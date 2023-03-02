Antonio Brown Says He's Retired, Becomes National Arena League Team Owner

Antonio Brown is officially walking away from football -- but only as a player -- because the newly retired NFL superstar just became part owner of a National Arena League team.

The former All-Pro receiver officially shut the door on his NFL career this week, according to ML Football ... and now, he's fully focused on his new role as part owner of the Albany Empire -- the same franchise his father, Eddie, played for back in the day.

TMZ Sports is told AB is 100% committed to his new position with the team ... and will be as hands-on as his schedule allows.

Eddie is also involved in his son's new journey ... and will serve as vice president of football operations.

Of course, AB grew up near the area during part of his childhood as his dad starred for the Albany Firebirds ... making the move a full-circle moment for him. The transaction came to be rather quickly ... as we're told after a few social media interactions and phone calls, it was a done deal.

Albany NY was Always A Special Place For me And my FAMILY pic.twitter.com/FzWoQ7KbgB — AB (@AB84) March 1, 2023 @AB84

AB was officially introduced at a press conference on Thursday ... and said he was "excited and grateful to be a part of the Albany Empire."

FYI -- the Empire are back-to-back champions in the NAL ... and AB said he's ready for a three-peat.

We're told AB has big plans for his role as part owner alongside Mike Kwarta ... and will help boost media coverage and promotion for the team.

Play video content Albany Empire

AB finishes his NFL career -- which was marred by controversy on and off the field -- with more than 900 receptions and 12,000 receiving yards, 83 touchdowns and a Super Bowl ring.