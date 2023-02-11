Antonio Brown Cops Iced-Out Skull Rings, Diamond Earrings In ATL Shopping Spree

Antonio Brown took a break from taking shots at Tom Brady and starring in music videos this month to buy some new jewelry ... copping some epic bling on a shopping spree in Atlanta!!!

Sources tell TMZ Sports the seven-time Pro Bowler spent his cash on some drip at Ice Box, the famous jewelry spot that celebs like Ja Morant and Lil' Baby hit up regularly.

We're told the 34-year-old dropped six figures during his trip to the store ... with some of his haul including two skull rings that were each filled with 4 carats of white and black VS diamonds.

AB also bought massive solitaire earrings that had about 6 carats of diamonds in 'em!!

The earrings alone were worth $100k ... and with the rings clockin' in at $8,300 apiece, AB spent over $116,000 during the visit.

And, to celebrate the big purchase, we're told Brown popped an expensive bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades champagne with the store owner.