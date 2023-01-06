NFL Draft Prospect KD Davis Cops Iced-Out Shark Pendant ... 35 Carats of Diamonds!!!!

College football star KD Davis is celebrating the start of his NFL rookie season just a little early ... recently coppin' a diamond-filled shark pendant!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the senior linebacker at University of North Texas hit up Atlanta's "Scoobie Da Jeweler" in December to make a piece that resembled his love of the game.

"He's a shark at what he does," Scoobie told us on Friday, "relentless in his passion for football."

The final piece came out awesome ... you can see the massive pendant looks just like the villain from "Jaws" with its fangs and dark eyes.

We're told the new bling is filled with 35 carats of moissanite diamonds and .25 carats of sapphire for the blue eyes.

Scoobie -- who also made the Kobe and Gianna Bryant pendant for Lamar Odom last year -- tells us he educates players on each metal and stone, so they spend their money wisely.

"I always encourage them to think about general wealth," Scoobie said. "I don't want these players to be exploited into diamonds and be put in a crunch."

Davis led the Mean Green in tackles for three consecutive seasons and was top 10 in the nation with 71 solo tackles this year. He also had 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception this season.