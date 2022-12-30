NFL's Travis Etienne Cops 60-Carat Diamond Logo Chain

Christmas came early for Travis Etienne ... the Jacksonville Jaguars running back copped himself a necklace of his own custom logo ahead of the holidays -- made with 60 carats of diamonds!!!

TMZ Sports is told the former Clemson star wanted to turn his personal symbol into a wearable piece ... so he hit up his go-to guy Ari The Jeweler for the job.

After one month of crafting the new bling, Ari delivered -- right before Christmas!!!

The massive chain and pendant feature Etienne's initials with his jersey number layered on top -- an exact replication of his clothing brand emblem.

Of course, Etienne has a knack for fashion -- he spends a lot of time working on his clothing brand ... which has everything from T-shirts, hats and activewear.

We're told the heavy piece is filled with VVS diamonds and 450 grams of white rose gold.

Play video content Instagram / @arithejeweler

Unsure what TE put up for the iced-out set ... but we're told something like this would usually cost $100K+.

FYI -- the 23-year-old was drafted by the Jags in 2021, and signed a 4-year deal worth almost $13 million. In other words, he's good for it.