Micah Parsons Turns His Cowboys Jersey Into $50K Diamond Chain

Micah Parsons is so proud to be a Dallas Cowboy ... he just turned his #11 jersey into a diamond chain -- that's worth around $50k!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year hit up Christian Johnston a while back to get some new America's Team bling.

Johnston -- the founder of Shopgld -- says Parsons came through to his Miami store this week ... and he was very happy with what the jeweler churned out, calling the guy, "The G.O.A.T. man!!!"

We even got footage of Parsons rockin' the new piece during a photo shoot -- while wearing his actual Cowboys jersey!

We're told the chain and the pendant -- featuring the #11 and his last name on the back -- has a total of 30 carats of natural VVS diamonds.

"Micah has been working with me and Gld for a few years," said Johnston, who's known Micah since his Penn State days. "We've actually made all of his jewelry and he's become a great friend since we met about five years ago."

The coolest part of the bling? Johnston tells us he got the NFL's approval to sell smaller versions of this pendant for fans ... and they'll be dropping next season.