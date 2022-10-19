NFL's Stefon Diggs Gets 'Dog' Chain With Over 50 Carats Of Diamonds

Stefon Diggs' got that dog in him ... and now he has the chain to prove it.

The Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver just copped an incredible new piece amid a Super Bowl run ... proving he's just as flashy off the field as he is on it this season.

TMZ Sports is told -- Diggs hit up his go-to guy, Al The Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ for the job ... and the Pro Bowler was thrilled with the finished product.

We're told the dog bone chain features more than 50 carats of emerald and round cut VS diamonds ... and symbolizes how Diggs is as hungry as a dog for a Super Bowl win.

Diggs has had Al make several pieces for him in the past ... including the awesome Starbucks logo pendant back in 2018.

Al says Diggs loves the new piece ... and based on pics and vids, he'll be wearing it a LOT.

Diggs already has 656 yards and 6 touchdowns this season ... and is one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.