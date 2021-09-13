Stefon Diggs Rocks Michael K. Williams Tribute Cleats ... For Bills' Season Opener

Stefon Diggs paid a special tribute to the late Michael K. Williams during the Bills' season opener on Sunday ... rockin' some incredible "The Wire" tribute cleats while on the field.

The heat feet were white and black with blue laces ... and they featured painted-on characters from "The Wire," including Williams' iconic Omar Little.

On one of the spikes, the cleat artist -- Mache -- also painted on the words "A Man Must Have A Code" ... which, of course, was a famous line Williams' character used often during the ultra-popular series.

On the other cleat, the words "The Wire" were written on the outer part of the shoe.

As we previously reported, Williams was tragically found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month after an apparent overdose. He was just 54 years old.

Baltimore Orioles announcer, Kevin Brown, also recently honored MKW ... quoting another iconic line during a home run call last week.