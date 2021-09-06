Tigers' Derek Holland Cops Custom KISS Cleats ... To Honor Detroit

Derek Holland ain't rockin' n' rollin' all night and partying every day -- dude's got to pitch, after all -- but he's paying homage to KISS nonetheless, by coppin' some custom Gene Simmons-themed cleats!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Tigers pitcher wanted to honor Detroit while on the mound this season ... so he hit up famed shoe artist Michael Jordan to get some heat for his feet.

And, after tossing some potential ideas for the cleats around, the two settled on KISS spikes ... and they came out AWESOME.

The cleats have the faces of the famous band members painted on them ... and feature a sweet rainbow paint job that we're told took around 10 HOURS to complete.

Unclear when Holland plans to rock them this season ... but it certainly won't be the first time he's sported some fire on the pitching mound.

Holland also owns Eminem and Kid Rock cleats ... and while he was playing for Pittsburgh in 2020, he famously got Jordan to create him some Mr. Rogers footwear as well.