Stefon Diggs Hands Out Backpacks, Gift Cards At Buffalo Mass Shooting Site

Stefon Diggs is helping kids in Buffalo as they gear up for another year of school -- by handing out backpacks and gift cards at the site of the tragic Tops mass shooting earlier this year.

The Bills' star wide receiver partnered with the city of Buffalo to hold the event, where he handed out 300 Nike gift cards and 300 Nike backpacks filled with supplies.

Stefon approached Mayor Byron Brown's office with the idea of holding the giveaway outside the Tops on Jefferson Ave -- where 10 were killed and 3 others were injured in May -- and plans on making it an annual event, according to WIVB4.

"I saw my mom struggle ... so as far as paying it forward and doing my due diligence, this is what my mom would want me to do anyway,” Diggs told the outlet.

"I feel like I’m being impactful, and I’m going to always do something in the inner city."

The wideout also took photos with Tops employees -- and put smiles on the faces of young fans, sending them home with signed t-shirts and footballs, per the outlet.

Diggs and the Bills have stepped up in a major way since the awful tragedy ... devoting time, energy, and resources to restoring the community.

Stefon -- a fan favorite in Buffalo for his dynamic playmaking skills on the gridiron -- told News 4 giving back gives him a different sense of fulfillment.

A moment of silence before Micah Hyde’s Charity Softball Game with galf the proceeds are going to families of the victims from yesterdays shooting in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/7BKKKbJRho — John Hickey (@jhickeyBN) May 15, 2022 @jhickeyBN

"It’s one of those things that make you feel more full inside. I like scoring touchdowns. I like making plays – that’s a good feeling as well," Diggs said.