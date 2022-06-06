Dave Chappelle to Donate Show Sales to Buffalo Shooting Victims' Families

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dave Chappelle Donating Buffalo Show Ticket Sales To Families of Mass Shooting Victims

6/6/2022 12:09 PM PT
Dave Chappelle is giving back following his weekend performance in Buffalo, NY ... making what will be a sizeable donation to families of victims who were killed in that city's recent mass shooting.

Chappelle hit the stage Sunday at the Shea's Performing Arts Center, and we've confirmed he's giving all the money from his ticket sales back to the Buffalo community directly affected by the May 14 tragedy.

It's a 3,000-seat venue, so the final check Dave cuts for the families should be impressive. The decision to do the stand-up gig in Buffalo was last minute -- Dave announced it on Wednesday and the tickets sold out within an hour.

Active Shooter

As we've reported, at least 10 people were killed, most of whom were Black ... after a man opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at a Tops Friendly Market grocery store.

CNN

The 18-year-old gunman drove several hours across NY state to the predominately African-American neighborhood. He not only went live on social media during the attack, but beforehand he'd posted a manifesto declaring himself a white supremacist.

He was taken into custody, and has since pleaded not guilty. The FBI is investigating the case as a federal hate crime.

