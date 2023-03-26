Top NFL Draft Prospect Steve Avila Hoping To Stay In Dallas, Meeting W/ Cowboys

Play video content TMZSports.com

Top NFL draft prospect Steve Avila sure wouldn't mind blocking for Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard next season ... telling TMZ Sports "it would be, honestly, like, the best" if the Cowboys pick him next month.

The former TCU star offensive lineman -- an Arlington, Texas native -- has played all of his home football games for the entirety of his life in the Dallas area ... and he said if that could continue in the NFL, he'd be thrilled by it.

And, it seems there's a decent chance it all goes down ... the Cowboys need a new left guard after losing Connor McGovern in free agency. They also have the No. 26 pick in the first round, right around the time in the draft when Avila is expected to be selected.

The 23-year-old will have a chance to let America's Team know his feelings on the matter soon ... he's actually got an interview set up with the Cowboys in just a couple days.

Of course, Avila says while it would be a dream to wear the silver and blue -- he's open to everybody ... and has recently met with multiple teams, including the Falcons, Commanders, Jets and Lions.

As for when he'll get drafted, Avila says he fully expects to be taken within the first two rounds next month ... slamming anyone who thinks he'll fall to the third.

"I'm a humble person -- I hate talking about myself," he said. "But when I see that, I'm like, 'Dude.'"

Play video content

Avila will keep things low-key on draft night -- he tells us a small party with friends and family is in the works. But, when the NFL money finally comes in, he says he'll look into ballin' out a bit, with the goal of snagging a new Mercedes and a new house.

The draft officially kicks off in Kansas City on April 27.

Play video content TMZSports.com