Dwayne Haskins' Widow Alleges QB Was Drugged In Robbery Plot Before Death

The widow of Dwayne Haskins is claiming the ex-NFL star was drugged in the hours before his death ... alleging the former Steelers and Commanders quarterback was the target of a blackmail and robbery plot.

Kalabrya Haskins spelled out the allegations in a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, that was filed in Florida fewer than three weeks before the one-year anniversary of the former football player's tragic death.

In the documents, Kalabrya claims that on April 8 and the early morning hours of April 9, 2022, Dwayne visited four establishments in the Miami area ... and was drugged by a group of people planning to blackmail and rob him.

Kalabrya says Joey Smith, Meriem Yassine, Wissal Yassine and Karlee Peyton drugged the 26-year-old old at some point while he spent time at the Wyndham Hotel, a Drive Shack, a restaurant called the Blue Anchor Pub, and E11EVEN nightclub.

According to a statement released by Kalabrya's attorney, Rick Ellsley, on Monday morning, Ellsley alleges that Dwayne's "highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death" ... although he doesn't specify who he thinks took it.

Kalabrya is suing the four for battery ... while also going after the four establishments for negligence, claiming they allowed "patrons to use drugs and to drug other patrons, including [Dwayne]."

As we reported, Dwayne died on April 9, 2022 ... after authorities say he was struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway. According to a Broward County Medical Examiner's Office investigation report, Dwayne had been on foot on the roadway after his rental car had ran out of gas.

Authorities said in the docs the QB "drank heavily" and ingested ketamine in the hours leading up to his passing. They said he had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of the accident.

Kalabrya is also going after several other people in her suit ... among them, the dump truck driver who hit Dwayne, the rental car company that Dwayne obtained his vehicle from, and the Florida Department of Transportation -- alleging they all share some blame for the quarterback's untimely death.