NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 ... After Being Hit By Car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away early Saturday morning ... after being hit by a car. He was just 24 years old.

Haskins was a star at Ohio State ... leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory in the 2018 season.

Dwayne went on to be the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft to Washington, where he spent two seasons. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

Play video content

Haskins was in Boca Raton, Florida training with his Pittsburgh teammates -- including Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Mitchell Trubisky -- this week ... and several players posted video of the workout session.

Haskins proposed to Kalabrya Gondrezick, a former Michigan State basketball player, in 2021 ... and the couple got married several months later.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement ... saying, "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community."

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."