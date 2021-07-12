NFL's Dwayne Haskins Proposes to GF with Huge Diamond Ring, 'This Is Forever'

Dwayne Haskins may not have Super Bowl bling yet ... but his now-fiancee sure has something close to it -- 'cause the NFL QB proposed to her this weekend with a HUGE diamond ring!!!

The Steelers quarterback shared footage of the proposal on Sunday ... and it all seemed like a very sweet time.

Haskins, his GF, Kalabrya, and family and friends were out partying at TAO restaurant in Las Vegas ... when the former NFL first-round draft pick got down on one knee.

DH pulled out the gigantic ring --- made by celeb jeweler Zo Frost --- and Kalabrya's reaction was priceless!!!

She smiled huge, said "yes" ... and everyone went crazy!!!

"All my life I've prayed for you," Kalabrya said of the moment on Instagram. "My favorite dream come true."

Unsure on how much the ice cost Haskins -- but, remember, the 24-year-old former Ohio State superstar has made a little over $14 million since his NFL career began in 2019.