Tyreek Hill's Fiancee Shows Off Engagement Ring, It's Bigger Than My Super Bowl Bling!

Tyreek Hill's Super Bowl bling is no longer the most impressive ice in his household ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports the massive ring he got his fiancee dwarves his Chiefs treasure!!!

The NFL superstar broke it all down for us just two days after his longtime GF, Keeta Vaccaro, agreed to marry him ... explaining he put in SERIOUS effort to make sure his future wife's ring finger shined brighter than his.

"She's definitely got the most diamonds, man" the 27-year-old wide receiver said. "We made sure of that, you know what I'm saying?!"

Added Keeta, "I love it. Honestly. It's perfect!"

Hill dropped down to one knee with the ring at a 4th of July party on Sunday ... and Keeta (whose brother is NFL star Kenny Vaccaro) says she was shocked to see him pop the question in that way.

Keeta says she and Tyreek planned the whole party -- though she had no idea Hill's secret intention behind the bash was to propose!!

"It was perfect, you know?" Tyreek told us. "I had her thinking the whole time like she was planning the whole party and she was in contact with the event planner and I was going behind her back and talking to him like, 'Hey, we're going to do this and that. Just go with it.'"

The two say they don't have a date yet for the wedding ... but Tyreek says he's been in touch with Patrick Mahomes to make sure the QB's upcoming wedding day doesn't fall on the same date.