Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reveals Couple's New Baby In Precious Video

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, just introduced the world to the couple's newborn baby girl in a precious video ... and the little Mahomes is ADORABLE!!!

Brittany revealed the first-ever public images of Sterling Skye Mahomes Wednesday evening ... showing Matthews' journey from early pregnancy to motherhood in a workout montage.

The video is super cute ... it begins with Brittany doing hip thrusters at 24 weeks pregnant -- and then progresses into Brittany doing hip thrusters with little Sterling on her chest months later.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brittany captioned the clip, "The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life. Baby girl, we love you!"

As we previously reported, the K.C. Chiefs' star quarterback and his fiancee's first baby was born on Feb. 20.

Brittany made the public announcement a day later, saying the little girl came out 6 lbs and 11 ounces!!!

FYI -- Patrick and Brittany have been dating for YEARS -- they connected way back in high school and got engaged at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony in Sept. 2020.

The couple is still trying to lock down a wedding date amid the pandemic ... but something tells us they've got their hands full focusing on little Sterling at the moment!