Gisele Gushes Over Tom Brady After Bucs Win, Pat Mahomes' Fiancee Goes Crazy!

The 2 best QBs in the NFL also have some Tier 1 support systems ... 'cause after Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes moved on to the Super Bowl on Sunday, their sig figs showed crazy love!!

Gisele gushed over TB12 after the Bucs finished off the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game ... with the model writing, "We love and are so proud of you, Papai!!!'

Gisele also posted a pic of her and Brady's children in Tampa Bay gear, captioning the adorable shot, "We are already cheering here papai! We love you!"

Brady going to see his son was a cool moment pic.twitter.com/I7fZn37Zss — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 24, 2021 @cjzer0

Of course, Tom was able to show some love right back to his fam after beating Aaron Rodgers ... cameras caught the future Hall of Famer seeking out his son, Jack, after the game and giving the boy a big hug!

"He’s a special kid," Tom told reporters after the game ... "I love my family. Obviously, I love my team, and there’s just no greater feeling than to spend those moments with all of us together after a great win."

As for Mahomes ... his fiancee, Brittany Matthews -- who's several months pregnant with the couple's baby daughter -- completely lost her mind watching Patrick destroy the Bills.

Britt documented her day start to finish on her social media page ... and she screamed for Mahomes from kickoff to trophy presentation!!

Seriously ... watch the clip -- Matthews LOVES her future hubby!!!

Cameras also caught Mahomes returning the support ... with the 24-year-old blowing kisses to Britt shortly after capping off the victory.