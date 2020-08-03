Tom Brady Turns 43, Gets Mushy Birthday Note from Gisele

Breaking News

It's Tom Brady's 43rd birthday today -- soooo .... avocado ice cream cake for everyone!??!

The Tampa Bay Bucs QB is about to enter his 21st season in the NFL as the oldest active QB in the league. He's among the oldest to EVER play the game.

To celebrate his special day, Tom's supermodel wife, Gisele, posted a mushy birthday note to her hubby:

"Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend."

She added, "We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!"

Brady -- who famously uses an iPhone 6 from 2014 -- joked about his birthday on Twitter saying, "Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year."

It's not like he can't afford it ...

FYI, Doug Flutie played pro football until he was 43. Vinny Testaverde, Steve DeBerg and Warren Moon played until they were 44.

George Blanda played until he was 48!