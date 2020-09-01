Patrick Mahomes Proposes To GF With Massive Diamond

Breaking News

Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only one in the household to get a massive ring on Tuesday ... the superstar QB just proposed to his longtime GF Brittany Matthews with a diamond that's bigger than her knuckle!!!

Of course, the couple has been together since their high school days ... and have been pretty much inseparable ever since.

Mahomes surprised his lady with a floral arrangement and bright signs at Arrowhead after getting his Super Bowl ring ... and Brittany's ring might be even more impressive.

Since 24-year-old Mahomes just signed the fattest deal in NFL history -- he signed a $508 MILLION deal -- it shouldn't come as a surprise that he splurged on the ring.

Unclear on how much he paid for it, but by the looks of it ... it wasn't cheap.

25-year-old Matthews -- a pro fitness trainer -- has been one of Mahomes' biggest supporters since Day and definitely makes sure fans heard her cheers all throughout the Chiefs' Super Bowl run this past season.

Speaking of, Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates finally got their championship rings for the 2019 season just before the proposal ... and they're pretty spectacular.

The champs held a special social-distanced celebration on the Arrowhead Stadium field on Tuesday ... receiving their rings for their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The rings -- made by Jostens -- feature the Chiefs logo (made of 60 diamonds) and 2 Lombardi trophies (made with marquise-cut diamonds) on the top ... and includes 16 rubies to signify 10 AFC West Division titles and 6 playoff appearances under head coach Andy Reid.

There are also 50 diamonds surrounding the design, which represent the 50 years since the team's first Super Bowl title.

The sides feature the SBLIV logo and player names and numbers -- and even "142.2" to honor Arrowhead's record-setting decibel rating.

The inside of the rings are just as special -- they feature the logos and scores of all KC's games throughout the playoffs ... and each recipient's autograph.

The team captured the moment Mahomes put his ring on for the first time ... and you could see the dude's smile pouring out from behind his mask!!

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020 @Chiefs