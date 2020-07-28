Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part Owner Of Kansas City Royals

Breaking News TMZ.com

Patrick Mahomes is the king of Kansas City -- the Chiefs superstar is now a part-owner of the Royals, the team announced Tuesday.

Just weeks after inking a 10-year, $503 million deal with the Chiefs, Mahomes is now in business with the city's MLB franchise -- joining the Royals ownership group.

We know what you're thinking -- Mahomes is already spending that fat new contract -- but right now, we don't know how much he paid or what percentage of the team he owns.

That said, both Mahomes and the Royals are stoked about the partnership.

"I'm honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals," Patrick said. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Royals chairman and CEO Ron Sherman added, "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise."

"Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood."

Patrick's connection to MLB is well-known -- his father, Pat, was a pitcher in the big leagues for 11 seasons.

The move makes 24-year-old Mahomes the youngest owner in MLB history.