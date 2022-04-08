Dallas Cowboys Legend Rayfield Wright Dead At 76

Dallas Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright -- one of the greatest offensive lineman in NFL history -- died on Thursday, his family announced. He was 76 years old.

In a statement, Wright's wife said America's Team's former left tackle passed away after he had been hospitalized following a severe seizure just days ago.

Wright was picked by the Cowboys in the 7th round of the 1967 NFL Draft ... and played 13 seasons for the team before retiring following the 1979 season. He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

"Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement following Wright's passing Thursday. "His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through."

"He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family."

“To every young athlete within the sound of my voice, it takes courage to dream your dream. Don't let them sit in the locker room. Take a leap of faith"



Wright’s legacy will be preserved forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/SIEzG12pCR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 8, 2022 @ProFootballHOF

Wright earned three All-Pro honors in his career and made six Pro Bowls. He won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys ... and was named a member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2004.

"His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement.

"All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission."