Five Passengers Crushed by SUV Doing Donuts, Video Shows

A group of Colorado thrill seekers were filmed hanging out of an SUV that was speeding backwards before it flipped over and crushed the passengers, seriously injuring them.

Saturday's disturbing crash in the parking lot of The Market in Colorado Springs was all caught on video, which was posted on social media.

Check it out ... five people are sitting in the open windows of the black SUV, which, suddenly, starts driving fast in reverse.

The vehicle does a donut before tumbling over on its side and squashing the passengers against the asphalt.

Freaked-out bystanders -- who were shooting cell phone footage -- ran to the aid of the victims. One person carries away a woman who appears to be unconscious. Other good Samaritans try to lift the SUV off the victims trapped underneath it.

Colorado Springs PD officers responded to the scene and arrested the driver, Marisol Wentling, for vehicular assault. Wentling was not injured.

As for her victims, several were rushed to local hospitals to be treated for "serious, life-threatening injuries," according to a police statement.