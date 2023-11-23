New Video From Rainbow Bridge Explosion Shows Car Airborne, Crashing and Exploding

Play video content X / @CBP

New video has surfaced of the horrific car crash at the U.S.-Canadian border that left 2 people dead and authorities scrambling for answers.

The video provides a clearer look at the Bentley that went airborne ... then crashed and exploded into a guard post at the border, killing both occupants inside -- a husband and wife.

The car was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed ... and it's unclear why. There have been reports the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released the video. The Agency is investigating the crash, to determine if it was accidental or intentional.

The Bentley crashed on the U.S. side of the bridge crossing. The couple was on their way to the KISS concert in Toronto, but when that concert was canceled they decided to go to a casino instead.