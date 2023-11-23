Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

New Video From Rainbow Bridge Explosion Shows Car Airborne, Crashing and Exploding

Rainbow Bridge Crash New Video Shows Bentley Airborne, Crashing, Exploding

11/23/2023 7:05 AM PT
FLYING THROUGH THE AIR
X / @CBP

New video has surfaced of the horrific car crash at the U.S.-Canadian border that left 2 people dead and authorities scrambling for answers.

The video provides a clearer look at the Bentley that went airborne ... then crashed and exploded into a guard post at the border, killing both occupants inside -- a husband and wife.

MOMENT OF EXPLOSION

The car was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed ... and it's unclear why. There have been reports the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

BURNING AT THE BORDER

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released the video. The Agency is investigating the crash, to determine if it was accidental or intentional.

The Bentley crashed on the U.S. side of the bridge crossing. The couple was on their way to the KISS concert in Toronto, but when that concert was canceled they decided to go to a casino instead.

Rainbow Bridge Explosion -- Police On The Scene
Launch Gallery
Police On The Scene Launch Gallery
Getty

NY Guv Kathy Hochul said Wednesday there's no indication this was a terrorist attack. The U.S. Attorney for NY doubled down, saying the prelim investigation shows terrorism was not involved.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later