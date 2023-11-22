Video Shows Moment Car Explodes at U.S.-Canada Border Near Niagara Falls

Play video content

12:11 PM PT -- Video has now surfaced allegedly showing the moment the vehicle slammed into the border checkpoint, immediately bursting into flames. One witness told a local outlet the vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed. Injuries are still unknown.

A car inexplicably blew up at the U.S.-Canadian border near Niagara Falls -- and now, all points of entry are closed as law enforcement swarms the scene to investigate.

The explosion happened Wednesday as a vehicle was crossing into America from up North, and happened at a key checkpoint linking the two countries -- The Rainbow Bridge ... where it went up in flames.

Of course, there was a shockwave too ... and people filmed the aftermath in utter disbelief. Local and federal officials -- including the FBI, are currently on scene. It's unclear who might've been in the car and what sort of injuries were sustained, but the damage to the vehicle involved is significant.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement in the immediate aftermath, saying ... "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

The nearby Buffalo Niagara International Airport is also beefing up its security protocols out of an abundance of caution.