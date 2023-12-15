New Video Shows Michael B. Jordan Racing Another Ferrari Just Before Crash

New Video Shows Actor Racing another Ferrari Just Before Crash

New video shows Michael B. Jordan's violent car crash as it unfolded in Hollywood ... and it appears the actor may have been racing another car before smashing into a parked car.

Check out the new clip -- Michael's blue Ferrari is speeding down the street next to another Ferrari, and it looks like they were racing as Michael's car veered into a parked Kia.

You see his car lurch left, and then move sharply to the right as MBJ appears to try and correct, but he goes too far and careens into the Kia.

Mind you .... they were racing on busy Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

Both MBJ's car and the Kia were mangled messes. LAPD found no signs Michael was impaired by drugs or alcohol. At the time. cops asked Michael what had happened but he didn't offer an explanation. Now we know.