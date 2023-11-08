Alan Ruck's Electric Rivian Truck Showed No Indication Of Malfunction Before Crash

An internal investigation of Alan Ruck's electric truck has found no indication of malfunction prior to his crash into a pizza shop in Hollywood.

A spokesperson for Rivian tells TMZ they checked the data on the vehicle and found the truck performed as designed, there was no indication of malfunction, and they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement’s ongoing investigation of the incident.

As we first reported, the LAPD's main theory of what caused the wreck focused on the actor's flashy new high-tech Rivian R1T getting the better of him.

As we reported, cops speculated the truck's innovative features may have been to blame as the star was not under the influence, distracted, or otherwise impaired during the accident.

If you didn't already know, the truck features three all-wheel drive systems -- meaning it can go from 0-60 MPH in a bolt.