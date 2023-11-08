Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Alan Ruck's Electric Rivian Truck Showed No Indication Of Malfunction Before Crash

11/8/2023 11:16 AM PT
alan ruck
An internal investigation of Alan Ruck's electric truck has found no indication of malfunction prior to his crash into a pizza shop in Hollywood.

10/31/23
SERIOUS DAMAGE
A spokesperson for Rivian tells TMZ they checked the data on the vehicle and found the truck performed as designed, there was no indication of malfunction, and they are fully cooperating with local law enforcement’s ongoing investigation of the incident.

10/31/23
STOPPING FOR NOTHING
As we first reported, the LAPD's main theory of what caused the wreck focused on the actor's flashy new high-tech Rivian R1T getting the better of him.

Rivian R1T
As we reported, cops speculated the truck's innovative features may have been to blame as the star was not under the influence, distracted, or otherwise impaired during the accident.

11/2/23
KEEP ON TRUCKIN'
If you didn't already know, the truck features three all-wheel drive systems -- meaning it can go from 0-60 MPH in a bolt.

Alan Ruck Crashes Car Into L.A. Pizza Shop
For the time being, the investigation into the crash appears to have hit a roadblock ... but, thankfully, no one was seriously hurt - and Alan walked away without a scratch.

