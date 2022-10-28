Alan Ruck Loves His Work on 'Succession,' 'Best Thing I've Ever Done'

Play video content TMZ.com

Actor Alan Ruck has a loooong list of credits to his name over decades of work ... but he knows EXACTLY which one of his roles tops the rest -- at least in his eyes.

We got Alan at LAX Thursday ... and hit him with a somewhat morbid question -- regarding his hypothetical death in the future, and what project he'd be most proud of leaving behind.

Check out the clip -- it's a tough Q for Alan, but he finds his answer in HBO's "Succession" ... calling it the best thing he's ever done. It's a crushing blow to die-hard 'Ferris Bueller' fans, but you heard the man!

Fans of the show know Alan plays Connor Roy in the hit series ... one of Logan's sons who's less into the politics of his dad's company and more into the ranch life.

FYI -- HBO dropped its teaser for season 4 earlier this week ... and fans are hangin' on the edge of their seats, waiting to find out what's coming.