Michael B. Jordan Crashes His Ferrari into a Parked Kia in Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan Crashes Ferrari into Parked Kia in Hollywood

12/3/2023 5:55 AM PT
Michael B. Jordan had a bad encounter Saturday night ... with a Kia, which is now worse for wear after MBJ veered into it.

The actor crashed his blue Ferrari into a similarly-colored parked Kia at around 11:30 PM in Hollywood.

The LAPD responded and found no signs of Michael being impaired by drugs or alcohol. Cops did not perform a field sobriety test.

We're told Michael did not volunteer what caused the crash.

There were no injuries or damage to property, other than the Kia and the Ferrari. LAPD told Michael to fille out a police report online.

