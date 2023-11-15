Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued Over 2022 Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being taken to court over his nasty car crash last year ... and the woman involved claims she may suffer permanent disability from the incident.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Cheryl Augustine says she was driving near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in Los Angeles in January 2022 when she got hit by Arnold's car.

She says Arnold was "wrongfully and recklessly" driving and was to blame for the crash and her physical injuries ... including the "shock and injury to her nervous system." She believes her injuries "will result in some permanent disability," too.

Augustine is now seeking damages to cover her medical expenses, property damage, and more.

TMZ broke the story, Arnold was driving a Yukon SUV last year when it collided with a red Prius, with his ride rolling on top of it ... and continuing to roll to the left right onto a Porsche Taycan.

Witnesses said the accident was straight out of an action film -- with the woman in the Prius, whom we're told was Augustine, apparently bleeding heavily from her head before being taken to a hospital.