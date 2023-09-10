Arnold Schwarzenegger Sporting Arm Cast After Undergoing Elbow Surgery

Play video content BACKGRID

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been temporarily sidelined from working out, after going under the knife.

Sources connected to the 76-year-old bodybuilder/actor/politician tell TMZ ... Arnold had nerve damage in his elbow that required surgery last Thursday. Doctors put a protective cast on his entire right arm, so Gold's Gym is without its leader ... but probably only for a week.

He got in his last workout just hours before the operation, and now he's getting his exercise by strolling in the So.Cal. sun.

Arnold released a never-before-seen video last week, revealing his 2018 heart surgery was way more serious than anyone knew. It was supposed to be a routine, non-invasive procedure to replace a heart valve, but something went wrong and doctors quickly decided to do full-blown open heart surgery.