Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Says 'I'll Be Back' In New Action Movie

Joseph Baena's upcoming action film includes a nod to his famous dad ... Arnold Schwarzenegger's most famous one-liner.

TMZ obtained this clip from Joseph's new action flick, "Called to Duty," where he puts his spin on Arnold's famous line from "The Terminator."

Joseph's character, a Navy pilot, is flying a fighter jet into battle and he tells his fellow pilots ... "In 1984, there was an actor who gave one of the greatest lines of all-time ... I'll be back!!!"

After delivering the warning, Joseph's jet peels off from the group.

It's pretty cool to hear Joseph channel his inner Arnold ... the movie, which came out Saturday, is Joseph's first foray into action flicks ... and it seems he's truly following in his father's footsteps.

As we've shown you ... Joseph looks super jacked, just like his pops ... even shooting a scene in a gym.

The plot for "Called to Duty" sounds a lot like "Top Gun" ... it's about Navy air show pilots who are called into battle ... a story loosely based on real events between North Korea and the United States.