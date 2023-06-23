Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Walking In Dad's Footsteps At Gold's Gym

Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest son pumped iron Thursday morning at the gym his old man made famous forty-five years ago, and then reminded us of the similar paths their lives have taken.

Joseph Baena visited Gold's Gym in Venice, which is the same spot featured in the 1977 documentary "Pumping Iron" that helped launch Arnold into superstardom. Photogs snapped a post-workout pic of Joseph just as he passed an enormous poster promoting an upcoming Netflix documentary about Arnold's life.

It's a poignant moment ... 25-year-old Baena in front of a poster for a doc celebrating his father, reminding us all of the similar roads they’ve traveled. Like Arnold before him, Joseph overcame humble beginnings to make it big, first as a bodybuilder and now as an actor.

In fact, Joseph’s movie career is blowing up just like his dad’s did when he was in his 20s … the younger man starred in three projects in 2022 and has five more flicks due out in the next year.

Making the whole thing even more surreal… Joseph is the spitting image of his dad, whose smiling face is front and center in the poster behind him.