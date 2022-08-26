Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Joins Cast of 'DWTS'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, is already known for his physique -- but now he's trading in his dumbbells for dancing shoes -- with an appearance on 'DWTS.'

Baena was spotted Friday in Los Angeles as he made his way inside for dance rehearsal. Joseph worked to hide his identity with a visor, but it's hard to hide his massive muscles.

The full list for this season of "Dancing with the Stars" has yet to be released, but Joseph joins TikTok star Charli D'Amelio as a few members we have confirmed.

TMZ broke the story, both Charli and her mom will both be featured on this season.

Joseph's been following in his dad's footsteps both inside the gym and out ... snagging some acting roles as well, hiring entertainment manager, Henry Penzi, and booking his first big acting gig in John Malkovich's sci-fi flick "Chariot."