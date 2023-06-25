Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Looks Shredded While Filming First Action Film

JOSEPH BAENA Looking Shredded On Movie Set ... Filming First Action Movie!!!

6/25/2023 12:50 AM PT
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Looks Shredded In BTS Photos Of First Action Film
Vision Films, Inc.

For Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree ... Joseph's looking absolutely jacked as he films his very first action flick.

TMZ obtained these behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the upcoming action movie, "Called to Duty," and Joseph is super shredded ... just like his pops.

Arnold's son will be showing off his guns on the big screen ... it looks like they filmed one scene in the gym, where he's lifting weights in a tank top.

The movie sounds kind of like "Top Gun" ... it's about Navy air show pilots who get sent into battle ... and it's loosely based on real events between the United States and North Korea.

Joseph is playing Lt. Andrew "Bells" Harris, a Navy fighter pilot, and it's his first foray into action movies ... so his dad's gotta be super proud.

The flick is coming out July 1 on streaming platforms and cable TV ... and Joseph filmed scenes on location in New Jersey, including at a regional airport, an aviation museum and on a Navy aircraft carrier.

