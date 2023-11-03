Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued Over Traffic Accident with Bicyclist

11/3/2023 12:59 PM PT
Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger's getting dragged to court by the cyclist he accidentally hit with his car, and she's ripping his driving skills ... or the alleged lack thereof.

According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a woman named Joanne Flickinger claims she's the bicyclist who collided with Arnold's SUV back in February on a busy West L.A. street.

Arnold Schwarzenegger - crash scene
Backgrid

In the docs, Flickinger claims Arnold is at fault ... she says he was driving "with excessive speed and failed to keep a proper lookout." She also claims the collision caused her severe injuries.

TMZ broke the story ... Arnold was involved in a traffic accident with a woman on a bike, and she was transported to a hospital. We're told he took the lady's bike, attached it to his SUV and took it to a local bike shop for repairs.

Backgrid

At the time, our law enforcement sources told us the woman made a left turn in front of Arnold before he had a chance to hit his brakes and he was not going very fast at all.

Obviously, the bicyclist sees things differently ... and she's going after Arnold for money.

FEBRUARY 2023
CLOSE CALL

We reached out to Arnold's camp ... so far no word back.

