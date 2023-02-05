Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bicyclist Traffic Accident, Not at Fault
2/5/2023 11:40 AM PT
11:55 AM PT -- More details about the accident ... law enforcement sources tell us the woman made a left turn in front of Arnold before he had a chance to hit his breaks. We're also told he was not going very fast at all, although the woman did complain of pain afterward.
We're told she's in stable condition, and that no alcohol or drugs are suspected. No crime is suspected either -- our sources tell us this seems to just be a simple traffic accident.
We've also learned that Arnold took the lady's bike, attached it to his car and took it to a local bike shop to get it fixed up.
Sources familiar with the situation tell us the movie star was driving in West L.A. Sunday morning, when at some point ... a woman riding a bike on the road suddenly swerved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle -- something confirmed by 3 eyewitnesses.
We're told first responders arrived on the scene and that the woman was transported to a hospital. Arnold, our sources say, was also on the scene speaking with cops.
As for how the police view this, thus far ... law enforcement sources tell us it appears Schwarzenegger is not at fault for this collision. An investigation is ongoing, but we're told a determination has been made that it's something he simply couldn't have avoided.
Our sources tell us the woman suffered minor injuries, and is expected to be okay.
Originally Published -- 11:40 AM PT