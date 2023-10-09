Arnold Schwarzenegger's New Book Paves Path for a Successful Life

Play video content TMZ.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger has accomplished a lot in his life -- and now, he wants to spread the wealth of knowledge he's gained over the years with anyone willing to listen ... and read.

We talked to the 'Terminator' Monday on "TMZ Live" about the release of his new book, "Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life," which hits bookshelves on Oct. 10. Arnold was kind enough to break down his thought process in this latest endeavor.

Check it out ... AS tells us this book was written to help people of all kinds, but especially for those who feel aimless and without purpose. For those folks, Arnold's got big-time tips.

For starters, he preaches a mantra that he's been living for years now -- namely, ya gotta have a vision for yourself and where you see your life headed. Of course, that includes setting goals, taking steps to achieve those and most importantly, putting in the work.

He tells us there'll always be haters and naysayers along the way who might try to deter you in whatever it is you're attempting to conquer -- and to them, Arnie says tune 'em out.

As he explains here, there were A LOT of people who told him he wouldn't succeed in showbiz ... but, as we all know, Arnold went on to become one of the biggest movie stars ever. The body builder-turned-actor-turned-politician says you gotta use what others consider a flaw to your advantage -- and to do that, it'll take a bit of creative thinking and ingenuity, plus major willpower.