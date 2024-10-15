Amazon Driver Threatens to Kill Dog & Resident in Tense Delivery on Video

Play video content TikTok / @royal_robs

An Amazon delivery driver is facing scrutiny after threatening to shoot a resident and his dog in a tense exchange ... and it was all captured on the home's doorbell cam.

Check it out ... the resident, who goes by royal_robs on TikTok, eagerly greeted the deliveryman as he arrived with some highly anticipated car parts. As the resident opened the door, a dog barked loudly in the background ... prompting the driver to warn the man to not let his pooch outside.

The resident tried to assure the driver everything was all right ... noting in the caption the dog was "in the living room with [his] girlfriend" at the time.

However, the resident's assurances did not dissuade the clearly irritated delivery driver, who responded with ... "No, it's not okay. I'll f***ing kill it."

The exchange didn't stop there, with the resident issuing his own threat back ... "Look, man, I'll kill you before you kill my dog."

The Amazon driver doubled down on his warning ... "I'd shoot the f*** out of you and your dog, bro."

Initially, it seemed like the situation had de-escalated after the driver's final threat ... but royal_robs later uploaded another clip from the confrontation, which showed the Amazon employee telling the homeowner to let the dog out to "see what happens."

The 2 videos were uploaded Monday, and Kansas City was hash-tagged.

Unsurprisingly, the video has already prompted a strong reaction on social media ... with many calling on the original poster to report the driver to corporate or even to call the police, given the severity of the threat.