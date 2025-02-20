Amazon Delivery Van Strikes Woman In Shocking Hit-And-Run Video

Play video content

An Amazon delivery driver has been caught on video plowing down a woman crossing the street ... then speeding off, leaving her lying on the ground.

The harrowing incident happened on Tuesday night in a suburb of Baltimore. Police say the 29-year-old woman was crossing the street at the time ... video shows the Amazon truck moving forward when a green light appears.

As the woman is struck, she lets out a chilling shriek as the Amazon driver slowly drives on top of her ... dragging her along as the van moves.

Making matters worse, the driver briefly stops after running her over with the van’s front wheels ... only to roll over her again with the back wheels.

The Amazon driver finally steps out of the van as the woman continues to cry in agony. Shockingly, after briefly assessing her injuries, the driver gets back in the van and takes off.

Thankfully, some good Samaritans assist the woman in need, as she lies motionless in the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.