LeBron James, Bronny Answer Lawsuit Over '22 Crash, Deny All Wrongdoing

LeBron and Bronny James are adamantly denying they did anything wrong ... after the superstar father-son duo were sued in late 2024 over an alleged car accident.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Bron and Bronny "deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint" ... which was filed by two women, April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, in Los Angeles County on October 22, 2024.

The plaintiffs claim the James' were responsible for a November 13, 2022 automobile accident that resulted in injuries requiring medical attention.

On top of that, the women say their car was damaged, and lost value 'cause of the crash.

As we reported at the time, Lopez and McGillen filed the lawsuit the same day LeBron and Bronny made history, sharing the court together in an NBA regular season game.

LBJ clearly didn't let the civil suit sour the moment, writing "NEVER FORGET THAT MOMENT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE" after the 110-103 win.

Now, 4 months later, the James' are fighting back.