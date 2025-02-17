LeBron James Ripped For Last-Minute Pull From All-Star Game

LeBron James had a bunch of people pissed off during All-Star Weekend ... after the Lakers superstar backed out of Sunday's four-team tournament just hours before tip-off.

The four-time MVP and 21-time All-Star announced his status for the festivities two hours prior ... saying he was hoping to be able to go, but a nagging foot and ankle injury forced him to sit out the contest for the first time in his career.

With such short notice, the league wasn't able to fill Bron's spot with a fresh face ... which rubbed some people the wrong way.

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins criticized the move ... and pointed out someone who could have taken James' spot.

"Norman Powell could have made his first All-Star appearance," Perkins said on the X app, "SMH."

Reporter: "What will we see from you tonight (the NBA All-Star Game)?"



LeBron James: "You won't see anything from me tonight. Unfortunately, I will not be in uniform tonight. Still dealing with ankle and foot discomfort."



(via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/YKv3OKB4AX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 17, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Draymond Green, Vince Carter and Jalen Rose also ripped James ... saying he took a roster spot from players worthy of the recognition.

Gilbert Arenas disagreed with LeBron's move as well and said LaMelo Ball, who he believed was snubbed from the All-Star, could've replaced him.

Basketball fans felt slighted too ... especially as James approaches the end of his career -- and plenty of paying customers were hoping to see him play.