Draymond Green Eviscerates NBA's New All-Star Game, 'This Is Ridiculous'

The NBA's new All-Star Game format took a ton of heat on Sunday night ... including from Warriors superstar Draymond Green, who said on live TV the event straight up "sucks."

Adam Silver's new look for this year's midseason showcase featured a mini-tournament of four teams playing in three games -- instead of the traditional one-contest exhibition -- and from the jump, there weren't many who were happily vocal about the way it was going down.

Hoop heads clowned it all on X throughout the evening ... and when Green -- a four-time All-Star who was helping broadcast this year's iteration for TNT -- was asked for his thoughts, he held nothing back.

Green was livid that a team full of "Rising Stars" -- AKA, not actual All-Stars -- were in the tourney ... and then he expressed disdain for a format that only allowed some of the NBA's best a few minutes to shine.

"You work all year to be an All-Star and you get to play up to 40 and then you're done," he said.

He then called the action "unfair" to guys like Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ... before adding that he'd rate everything a complete zero out of 10.

"Sucks," he said. "This ain't basketball."

The night -- which also featured appearances from Kevin Hart and MrBeast and a slew of other entertainers -- was panned by Trae Young as well ... who said frankly, "I didn't like it at all."

Kevin Durant, meanwhile, initially said back in December he felt the plan for the event was "terrible."

Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaq's OGs" team ended up winning the whole thing -- with Steph Curry earning MVP honors. LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo all sat out of the evening due to injuries.

